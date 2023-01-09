Priyanka Chopra sees off Huma Qureshi who enjoys 'jiju' Nick Jonas' concert, flaunts her 'convoy'

ANI

London, January 9

Actor Priyanka Chopra was all jolly and giddy as she shared a fun banter with fellow actor Huma Qureshi.

The 'Quantico' star was spotted in a video posted to the Instagram stories of Huma, dressed in a black jacket along with denim jeans with a handbag.

"This is how @priyankachopra packs all of us off for the concert #convoy #2023," the 'Bell Bottom' actor captioned the video.

"We'll miss you," Huma was heard saying to Priyanka from behind the lens.

"I know. Look at my convoy," Priyanka replied with a giddy laugh as Huma panned the camera around to showcase the numerous black limousines standing in a line.

"Bye! Enjoy London," Huma replied before the video ended with Priyanka making a victory sign with her hands and smiling as she bade farewell.

In earlier Instagram stories, the 'Maharani' actor shared snippets from a concert of 'Jonas Brothers', including one where Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas was performing.

"Jiju is a rockstar .. ufff @nickjonas," she wrote with star emojis alongside the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in the neo-noir comedy thriller film 'Monica, O My Darling' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in two important projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'.

It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

While 'Citadel' is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.

#huma qureshi #Jonas Brothers #nick jonas #priyanka chopra