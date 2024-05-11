Priyanka Chopra shares adorable snapshot from quality time with her ‘angels’

Dublin, May 11
Priyanka Chopra has been basking in precious family time amidst the scenic landscapes of Dublin in Ireland.
Following the wrap-up of filming for her upcoming action-comedy ‘Heads of State,’ Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her serene getaway.
The picture-perfect moment captured in the heartwarming snapshot features Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
In the photo, Priyanka cradles Malti lovingly in her arms, while the little one, clad in a cap, engages in playful antics, evoking laughter and joy between mother and daughter.
Nick, standing beside them, radiates affection with a gentle smile adorning his face. The backdrop of lush greenery adds to the charm of the family bonding captured in the frame.
Priyanka’s caption for the post, ‘My angels.. @maltimarie @nickjonas,’ succinctly captures the essence of the precious moment shared.
This serene escape to Dublin comes as a well-deserved respite for Priyanka, following her rigorous filming schedule for ‘Heads of State.’ Known for her active presence on social media, the star has been sharing glimpses of her life, including a recent photo posted by her mother, Madhu Chopra, showcasing three generations of women in the family.
Notably, Priyanka also offered fans a behind-the-scenes look into her filming experience through a ‘wrap’ reel, featuring heartwarming moments with her daughter Malti.
‘Heads of State,’ boasting a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid, is eagerly anticipated by fans, with Priyanka’s portrayal adding to the excitement.
Beyond this project, Priyanka has a slate of ventures in the pipeline, including ‘The Bluff’ directed by Frank E Flowers, and an upcoming production in collaboration with the team behind the documentary ‘Born Hungry’.
