Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti Marie's 'bedtime stories'

ANI

Los Angeles, March 27

Priyanka Chopra is not only a versatile actor but also a doting mother too. She often shares pictures of her daughter Malti Marie. On Monday, the global icon dropped a picture from bedtime.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans with a new picture of her daughter and captioned it, "Bedtime stories." In the picture, Malti can be seen sleeping peacefully and cutely on the bed.

As new parents, it's difficult to take out time but Priyanka and Nick finally took some time out on Saturday and went on a date.

Priyanka dropped a video where the couple can be seen seated at a restaurant. However, both of them looked sleepy and exhausted. At the end of the clip, we can see Nick grooving to the music.

"When mom and dad try to do Saturday night," Priyanka captioned the clip.

Priyanka and Nick embraced parenthood in 2022. The duo are doting parents to daughter Malti Marie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

