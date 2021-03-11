Priyanka Chopra shares daughter's first picture on Mother's Day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 9

Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared the first photo of her daughter Malti Marie. Apparently, she did it on the occasion of Mother's Day.

In the photo, she is seen with her singer husband Nick Jonas, holding their baby.

She penned a long note along with the photo she shared:"Little girl is finally home" after spending "100 plus days" in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).”

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.

Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” she wrote.