Priyanka Chopra shares first photo of daughter Malti Marie

On Mother’s Day, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared the first picture of her daughter Malti Marie. The actress also penned a lengthy note where she talked about bringing her daughter home after 100 days in the hospital.

In the picture, Priyanka is seen with baby Malti and hubby Nick Jonas. PeeCee wrote in the caption, “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was challenging for a few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. She continued, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist...” — TMS