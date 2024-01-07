 Priyanka Chopra shares sneak-peek of daughter Malti Marie singing on a yacht : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Priyanka shares a slew of pictures and videos on Instagram featuring her daughter and husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka shared these memories and captioned it, “Took some time to feed my soul." Instagram/@priyankachopra



IANS

Los Angeles, January 7

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an adorable glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie singing as she holds onto the steering wheel of a yacht.

The slew of pictures and videos is from Priyanka’s post on Instagram featuring her daughter and husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka shared these memories and captioned it, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.”

The family was ringing in the New Year in Mexico. The first image had Nick holding Malti Marie as Priyanka sat next to them on the beach. The next was a clip, where Priyanka and Malti looked at the sea. In the next photo, Malti rested on Priyanka’s chest as the actor clicked a selfie.

Among many other pictures from their outing, the last clip showed the trio on a yacht as Malti sang while holding onto the wheel with Nick holding her. Priyanka sat with them and sang along with her daughter. 

