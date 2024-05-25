Priyanka Chopra shares ‘view’ in her ‘head’ of husband Nick Jonas

Mumbai, May 25
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas, and referred to it as the ‘view’ in her head.
Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a picture of Nick looking dapper in a tuxedo.
In the image, he is seen wearing a white blazer paired with a crisp white shirt, black pants, and a bow tie.
The actress shared the picture with the caption, ‘View in my head’.
Priyanka had earlier shared a picture of the ‘view’ from her bed, which overlooked the balcony, where her baby Malti Marie was seen playing.
Recently, Nick performed his hit number ‘Jealous’ wearing the same white tuxedo jacket Priyanka had posted about.
He was performing at the annual HIV-AIDS charity dinner at Cannes.
Speaking about her work life, Priyanka has just wrapped up shooting for her action comedy film ‘Head of State’ with John Cena and Idris Elba.
The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller, who has previously made films such as ‘Hardcore Henry’ and ‘Nobody’.
