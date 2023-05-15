Priyanka Chopra thanks ‘jaan’ Nick Jonas for making her a mama as he shares Malti Marie’s adorable video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 15

Singer Nick Jonas dedicated a lovely post to his wife Priyanka Chopra on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Calling her an incredible mother, Nick shared an adorable picture and video of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie.

In the picture, Priyanka is carrying her baby daughter on her shoulders as they waited to cross the road. The next video shows an overjoyed mother-daughter duo crossing the road as Malti giggles. In all this, their biggest cheerleader, hubby-daddy Nick Jonas is capturing the happy moment.

In the caption, Nick wrote, “Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."

Here’s the adorable post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka was the first one to reply to Nick and she wrote, “I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama.

Nick also wished his mother Denise Jonas and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

"Happy Mother's Day mom. Love you so much," he wrote while wishing mother Denise on Mother's Day.

Sharing a picture with Madhu Chopra and Malti, Nick wrote, "Happy mother's day to my incredible mother in law. Love you."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra too uploaded two pictures thanking her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. In her post, Priyanka also thanked Malti for choosing her.

