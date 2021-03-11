Priyanka Chopra throws surprise birthday bash for manager Anjula Acharia that’s about bhangra, two-tier cake and lots fun

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 24

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas know how to play host to some of the coolest, fun parties. Be it a festival or a birthday, the couple is ready to turn it into an unforgettable event. The two threw a grand birthday party for Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia at their Los Angeles home on Monday. The celebration was all about lights, flowers, dhol beats, bhangra, good food and a two-tier cake. Priyanka wore a green jumpsuit and Nick complimented her in a light-green shirt with cream pants, while the birthday girl wore an LBD. There are videos and photos that Anjula Acharia shared on her Instagram. Sharing some photos and videos, Anjula wrote, “Who doesn't love their name in lights ? Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight Priyanka Chopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I'm so in awe of what you do and how you do it."

There’s another Instagram post, which she captioned, “I'm so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected! You're both so generous and warm hearted, I can't thank you enough! Sakshi Sanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime Priyanka Chopra to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you."

There’s a video that Anjula Acharia shared on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka can be seen holding a two-tier cake. As she places the cake on a table, she breaks into bhangra along with Anjula while the dhol artiste plays the instrument.

Pictures of Priyanka and Nick with Anjula and other friends enjoying dinner and those that show Priyanka posing in the lawn with her gang of girls, it's a huge photo dump shared in different Instagram enteries.

All these photos and videos have been curated and shared on a fanpage. Take a look:

Priyanka had mentioned Anjula acharia’s contribution to her career, especially on the international front, in her memoir Unfinished.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy working on her debut web series Citadel. She also has Amazon Prime Video’s Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themes dance reality show, which she will co-host with Nick Jonas. Among other projects, there is Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

