Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti, Raghav Chadha for new beginnings

ANI

Mumbai, September 23

Actor Priyanka Chopra wished her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha for their new beginnings.

According to reports, Raghav and Parineeti will tie the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur over this weekend.

According to certain reports, there is uncertainty over whether Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be able to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has taken to her Instagram stories to wish the couple. She wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one, always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings."

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story wishing Parineeti and Raghav

In the picture, Parineeti is seen dressed in a black top, a multi-coloured skirt that she teamed up with a round hat.

Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav were papped at Udaipur airport and received a grand welcome with music, dhol beats and dance.

Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24 in Rajasthan, as per reports.

#Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra #Priyanka Chopra #Raghav Chadha