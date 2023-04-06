Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple

ANI

Mumbai, April 6

Global icon Priyanka Chopra who is busy promoting her upcoming web series 'Citadel' in Mumbai, on Thursday, visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie to seek blessings.

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen holding Malti in her arms and was seen dressed in a traditional outfit.

The mother and daughter duo were seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol inside the temple.

After arriving in Mumbai with Malti and her husband- singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka attended the star-studded NMACC event, hosted by the Ambanis.

Meanwhile, ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.

Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her web series 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." 'Citadel' will be out on April 28.

#Malti Marie #nick jonas #priyanka chopra