Priyanka Chopra's Citadel ranks number one On Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ spy thriller Citadel witnessed its global release on April 28. Citadel is currently ruling the first position on Amazon Prime Videos globally, beating The Mandalorian, Succession, and Sweet Tooth, as per a report from FlixPatrol.

Priyanka’s smooth shift of languages and characters from someone who doesn’t remember a sentence about her past to a full-blown action sequence is phenomenal. The Richard Madden co-starrer’s upcoming episodes are awaited globally, and fans can’t wait to experience Priyanka Chopra’s performance.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka has projects like Heads of State, Love Again and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.