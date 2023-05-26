Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' renewed for season 2, but she says 'for now watch the finale episode'

Mumbai, May 26
The global spy streaming series 'Citadel', which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.
Priyanka shared her joy on Instagram

The first season of the series enjoyed breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US.
Executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement, "AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera".
All episodes from the first season of 'Citadel' will be available to stream beginning Friday, May 26, on Prime Video.
