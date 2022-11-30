Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie in her brother Siddharth Chopra’s arms is a hit ‘mamu-bhanji jodi’; see pic inside

ANI

Los Angeles, November 30

Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday morning, treated fans by sharing her daughter Malti Marie's first-ever picture with her "mamu" Siddharth Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped the adorable picture in which Siddharth is seen holding the little one in his arms.

Priyanka captioned the candid moment, "Aww...My heart."

As soon as she shared the picture, her fans showered abundant love on the baby.

"This picture is so cute," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," wrote another.

"Mamu-bhanji ki jodi," a third fan commented.

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti that left everyone in awe of the little one.

Wrapped in a blanket and wearing a white sweater, Malti looked angelic with her face covered in a pink beanie emoji. The new mommy in town has always been careful to hide her daughter's face.

#Instagram #Priyanka Chopra