Priyanka Chopra’s daughter reads book, it’s a perfect Sunday with ‘all her babies’

ANI

Washington, August 15

Priyanka Chopra, on Monday morning, treated her fans with some new pictures of her daughter Malti Marie.

Malti sure had a happy Sunday reading a story book as her furry friends looked after her. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka dropped a string of images of Malti.

In the first picture, Malti is lying on her stomach with a book kept in front of her. "Sundays are for reading," the doting mommy Priyanka captioned the post.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories.

The other image features baby Malti sleeping on a mattress with Priyanka’s dogs Diana, Gino and Panda sitting by her side. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday."

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories.

The third photo shows Malti donning a white t-shirt with her pet dogs' pictures imprinted on it.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories.

The words 'protected by Gino, Diana & Panda' are written on the Malti's tee.

Priyanka hasn't yet revealed Malti's face. She has been sharing her pictures by hiding the baby's face with emojis.

It was in January that Priyanka and Jonas announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back to Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The movie is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

#Malti Marie #nick jonas #priyanka chopra