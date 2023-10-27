Priyanka Chopra's love for daughter Malti Marie shines through her necklace as she reaches Mumbai

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 27

After a long absence, Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai. She is in the city for the launch of the JIO Mami Film Festival 2023, scheduled to be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center. While Nick Jonas is currently engrossed in the Jonas Brothers tour in the USA, Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, wasn't her travel companion on this particular trip. Nonetheless, the thousands of miles that separated them couldn't diminish the deep connection between this mother-daughter duo. Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her affection in a delightful and stylish manner as she set foot in the city.

At the airport, Priyanka Chopra was spotted donning grey track pants, paired with a black strap bralette. She topped off her look with a long black cardigan and comfy sneakers in a matching shade. Her sleek tresses and brown lip colour expressed her impeccable style. However, it was her choice of accessories that stole the show. Adorning her neck was a vibrant necklace, bedecked with shimmering letters that spelled out her daughter's name. Making it clear to everyone that she may go anywhere but her daughter Malti Marie is always close to her heart.

It was evident that the star was thrilled to reach Mumbai. Even in the early morning hours, she enthusiastically shared a video while cruising through the streets of Mumbai.

