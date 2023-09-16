 Priyanka Chopra's love for desi Indian food reaches new heights : The Tribune India

Priyanka Chopra relishes poha on a flight

Priyanka Chopra. ANI



Los Angeles, September 16

Priyanka Chopra lives abroad but she definitely can't live without her desi Indian food.

Be it her breakfast, lunch or dinner, she always makes sure to add Indian touch to her meals. On Saturday, she relished her favourite poha while travelling on a flight.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka dropped a picture of a bowl filled with mouthwatering poha prepared with loads of veggies.

"Thank you @hungryempire for my favourite breakfast.. poha for the win!," she captioned the post.

Priyanka has often expressed her love for poha.

Last year, she gave a glimpse of her morning breakfast in LA that made her remember her days in Mumbai. She posted a picture of poha on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Poha in LA that took me back to Mumbai!" while adding folded hands and heart emojis beside it.

Poha is one of the favourite breakfast foods in many parts of India. It has many health benefits. Being rich in fibre, poha promotes a slow and steady release of sugar into the blood stream, thereby preventing any sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. It is also light on the stomach and can be easily digested.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

