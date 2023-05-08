 Priyanka Chopra's weekend was filled with daughter Malti Marie's giggles, toy shopping, walk in Central Park : The Tribune India

New York, May 8

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been treating their fans to adorable pictures and videos of their daughter Malti Marie lately.

And now for the first time, the Desi girl has posted a clip of her baby girl giggling while she took her on a walk at Central Park in New York City.

 "Love our walks in Central Park," Priyanka captioned the post.

The little one's laugh has left everyone in awe.

"Ugh my hear," actor Ileana D'Cruz commented.

Actor Dia Mirza dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

"So precious," a social media user commented.

Prior to this video, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter.

In one of the images, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her arms with a toy while shopping for her munchkin.

In another image, Malti is seen trying to stand, holding onto a food cart with hotdogs, pretzels, and drinks, written on it.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces is that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

