Priyanka Choudhary gets emotional about Ankit Gupta, tells Bigg Boss she wants to get married, have family

Mumbai, December 4

'Udaariyaan' actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta entered 'Bigg Boss 16' as best friends and they maintained that friendship on the show. However, recently, they developed some serious differences over which Priyanka broke down in the confession room.

Talking to Bigg Boss in a secluded room, she said: "I am a simple girl, who wants to get married but in Ankit's case, I am getting more emotional and somewhere proved wrong. And I am scared that people will start thinking that unnecessarily I keep arguing with others. Certain times, I feel so disgusted. I am worried whether I will get work or not."

Watch her make the confession to Bigg Boss:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

She was seen crying in the show. In a recent episode, Priyanka was seen breaking down after a huge fight with Ankit. She said she wanted to sort out things between them.

It all started with Ankit's statement about Priyanka where he said that she does everything for the game only and that didn't go down well with her. She got angry and the two indulged in an ugly war of words. Later, they discussed everything in detail and tried to settle the differences.

Shalin Bhanot also made a confession to Bigg Boss that he can't cry in front of everyone as the housemates and viewers will consider him weak and people think that he does everything for the game but actually he does what his heart says.

Archana Gautam was also seen crying in front of Bigg Boss saying she is not what she has become on the show.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

IANS

#Ankit Gupta #Bigg Boss 16 #Priyanka Choudhary