Priyanka Choudhary gets emotional about Ankit Gupta, tells Bigg Boss she wants to get married, have family

Mumbai, December 4
'Udaariyaan' actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta entered 'Bigg Boss 16' as best friends and they maintained that friendship on the show. However, recently, they developed some serious differences over which Priyanka broke down in the confession room.
Talking to Bigg Boss in a secluded room, she said: "I am a simple girl, who wants to get married but in Ankit's case, I am getting more emotional and somewhere proved wrong. And I am scared that people will start thinking that unnecessarily I keep arguing with others. Certain times, I feel so disgusted. I am worried whether I will get work or not."
Watch her make the confession to Bigg Boss:
View this post on Instagram
She was seen crying in the show. In a recent episode, Priyanka was seen breaking down after a huge fight with Ankit. She said she wanted to sort out things between them.
It all started with Ankit's statement about Priyanka where he said that she does everything for the game only and that didn't go down well with her. She got angry and the two indulged in an ugly war of words. Later, they discussed everything in detail and tried to settle the differences.
Shalin Bhanot also made a confession to Bigg Boss that he can't cry in front of everyone as the housemates and viewers will consider him weak and people think that he does everything for the game but actually he does what his heart says.
Archana Gautam was also seen crying in front of Bigg Boss saying she is not what she has become on the show.
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD poll: Voting concludes for 250 municipal wards; 45 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4 pm
The counting of votes will take place on December 7
The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid
In his speech at IFFI-2022, Lapid had said he was ‘disturbed...
Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm
The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...
Congress announces 'Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra' from January 26
The follow-up programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra will have yatra...
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...