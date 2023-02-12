Priyanka Choudhary trends on Twitter ahead of Bigg Boss 16 finale

Mumbai, February 12

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will be airing its final episode on Sunday with a star-studded grand finale. Contestant Priyanka Choudhary is making waves on Twitter with fans talking about her win.

The hashtag "Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka" is currently trending on the micro blogging site with over 239,000 tweets in her favour.

Retweet if you are excited to see #priyankit REUNION.



JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/aUBHL6Cqxn — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏🥀 (@devil_nahyan) February 12, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be remembered as one of the most iconic BiggBoss contestant ever !!



She'll join the Elite list tonight ♡♡



JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA



CHAK DE FATTE PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/7oPMK17TeB — ADARSH 🔥 (@ownrull) February 12, 2023

Best wishes from my side " Boss Lady "



JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/hAadaGBaj9 — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 12, 2023

Their Chemistry ♡♡



JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA

ANKIT GRACING BB FINALE pic.twitter.com/QQ6UjrX7oE — 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 💫 (@PriyAnkitFC) February 12, 2023

This is the Final & locked list of Top 5 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary Is winning it...

Ormax prediction for winner is always on Point



JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/fOd5iRA83E — 𝐕𝐉 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲〽️ (@heyYou1__) February 12, 2023

Currently, the Top 5 competing for the winner's trophy include Shiv, Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The finale will be held on Saturday and will be hosted by Salman Khan. However, before the winner is announced in the show, a dance-off between rivals Priyanka and Shiv Thakare will be seen.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv. In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number 'Dhan Te Nan 2.0' from the film 'Kuttey'. IANS

#Bigg Boss 16 #Priyanka Choudhary