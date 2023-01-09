Priyanka hosts screening of ‘Chhello Show’ for Oscar voters in LA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a special screening of Chhello Show (Last Film Show), India’s official entry for the Academy Awards, for the voters who decide the Oscars. The screening was followed by a dinner reception in Los Angeles for members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Last Film Show is one of 15 movies, along with the Korean film Decision to Leave, Denmark’s Holy Spider and Pakistan’s Joyland, on the Best International Feature Film shortlist for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Los Angeles event was attended by the film’s lead actor, Bhavin Rabari, along with director Pan Nalin and producer Dheer Momaya, and a host of Academy members.

Priyanka told the guests at the event: “I feel it’s a really good time for our movies…Obviously Pan Nalin is one of the most prolific filmmakers from our country. He made a movie that I love, Angry Indian Goddesses. I was very excited to see Last Film Show that he made with Dheer Momaya and Siddharth Roy Kapur. I’ve done many movies with him. He’s also a producer of this movie.”

Director Pan Nalin and producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya said in a joint statement: “Priyanka is a global icon, a tremendously talented actor and most of all, a very generous person. We are very moved that she extended her support to Last Film Show by hosting this screening. The team was most thrilled by how much she loved the film, especially the performances of the child actors.” The film was released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and by Roy Kapur Films in India. Orange Studios is releasing it in France, while Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing it to Japanese and Italian cinemas, respectively. — IANS