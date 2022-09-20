Priyanka Mohan paired opposite Dhanush in 'Captain Miller'

Chennai, September 20
After getting Telugu actor Sundeep Kishen on board, the makers of director Arun Matheswaran's much-awaited Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller' have announced that actress Priyanka Mohan would be playing the female lead of the film.
Sathya Jyothi Films, which is producing the film, tweeted: "We are glad to welcome the gorgeous and talented Priyanka Mohan on board for 'Captain Miller'."
Actress Priyanka Mohan, for her part, tweeted: "Elated to be part of this huge project and happy to be paired opposite Dhanush K. Raja sir, thanks to Arun Matheswaran sir and Sathya Jyothi Films. Looking forward for the shoot to start." Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The film has music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and dialogues by Madhan Karky. Cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas Krishna and editing is by Nagooran.
Captain Miller is a Period film set in the 1930s-1940s and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Captain Miller is presented by Sathya Jyothi Films' T.G. Thyagarajan and is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.
The film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth and is being directed by Arun Matheswaran, who shot to fame for his critically acclaimed movies like 'Rocky' and 'Saani Kaayidham'.
IANS
