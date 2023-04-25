Priyanshu Painyuli gets candid about his character on U Turn

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli of Mirzapur fame is all set to be seen in Zee5’s upcoming film U Turn. Directed by Arif Khan, the film also stars Alaya F, Rajesh Sharma and Aashim Gulati. Priyanshu portrays the role of a police officer.

Talking about how he prepared for his character, the actor says, “The preparation was to physically build myself and look bigger, muscular and sharper. For workshops, Alaya, Arif and I sat down together and did a lot of readings to get under the skin of our characters.”

On the scene that was most difficult for him to shoot, he added, “I find rain sequences usually difficult. Shooting a scene takes hours and you have to keep going in and out of the water.”