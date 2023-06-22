Producer Denise Ream says more than 100 immigrant stories inspired Elemental

The animated film Elemental releases in Indian theatres on June 23.

Elemental, a creation of Pixar Animation Studios, introduces the world of elements in a story of two strikingly opposite elements, Ember Lumen (fire) and Wade Ripples (water), who cross paths in a journey of exploration and bring about magic through challenging their inner elements. The 26th film from Pixar Animation Studios had a premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Producer Denise Ream says, “It’s a story about relationships—between fire and water, between parents and their kids, and between all of us and our neighbours, who might not look like us. It’s part comedy, part family journey, and part culture clash. Most of us, wherever we are, come from somewhere else. There were so many emotional stories about what people went through to come here—their families’ experiences.”