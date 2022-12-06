Producer Nitin Manmohan was rushed to hospital on Saturday (December 3) after he suffered a heart attack

Producer Nitin Manmohan was rushed to hospital on December 3 after he suffered a heart attack. His condition is said to be stable, but he is still on ventilator support at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Vashi (Maharashtra). According to reports, Nitin had gone for Ayurvedic detox treatment to Panvel when he started feeling breathless.
Manmohan has given many successful films and worked with actors such as Salman Khan in Baaghi, Rishi Kapoor in Bol Radha Bol, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in Laadla, Ajay Devgn in Deewangee, and many more. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...