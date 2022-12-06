Producer Nitin Manmohan was rushed to hospital on Saturday (December 3) after he suffered a heart attack

Producer Nitin Manmohan was rushed to hospital on December 3 after he suffered a heart attack. His condition is said to be stable, but he is still on ventilator support at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Vashi (Maharashtra). According to reports, Nitin had gone for Ayurvedic detox treatment to Panvel when he started feeling breathless.

Manmohan has given many successful films and worked with actors such as Salman Khan in Baaghi, Rishi Kapoor in Bol Radha Bol, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in Laadla, Ajay Devgn in Deewangee, and many more. — TMS