Promotional pitch @IPL

ANI

Janhvi Kapoor recently had a blast with her Mr & Mrs Mahi director, Sharan Sharma, during the MI VS KKR IPL match. Looks like it’s her way to kickstart the film’s promotions and keep the buzz going!

On Friday, the ‘Mili’ actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her experience at the match. She posted selfies taken in the car, moments of her cheering, and a picture with director Sharan Sharma.

Janhvi is paired with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She captioned the post, “Mahi’s day out... Mr. Mahi missed you there @rajkummar_rao.” Her eye-catching outfit, prominently featuring Mahi, stood out.

The actress appeared lovely in a blue t-shirt adorned with the word ‘Mahi,’ representing her upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The back of the shirt displayed the phrase ‘Cricket is life aur life is cricket.’ Her film is set to hit cinemas on May 31.

Janhvi will be seen in the film Devara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles.

