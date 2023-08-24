 Proud Hrithik Roshan 'stopped all work' on 'Fighter' to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing; video inside : The Tribune India

Hrithik Roshan records the video of 'Chandrayaan 3' approaching the surface of moon

Hrithik Roshan shares a video of Chandrayaan-3 landing on social media. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, August 24

A proud Indian, actor Hrithik Roshan hit the pause button on all his work to watch the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon on Wednesday evening.

Hrithik took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video from music composer Vishal Dadlani. In the clip, Hrithik was seen cheering for Chandrayaan and ISRO as they watched the video on a laptop in the studio, where the workon post-production of his upcoming film ‘Fighter' was taking place.

The clip begins with Hrithik while recording the Chandrayaan 3 approaching the surface of the moon while Vishal can be heard saying: "All work has been stopped in the studio and this is what we are doing!" A glimpse of the ‘Fighter' director too can be seen in the video.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

As the Chandrayaan was seen approaching the surface, Hrithik could be heard saying: "Come on! Come On."

Dadlani captioned the post: "#TeamFighter stopped all work to watch #Chandrayaan land on the Moon today! What a proud moment for India, for @isro.in, for #Science, for Humankind! Proud to share this moment in History with @hrithikroshan @s1danand &amp; @abhijitnalani! Jai Hind!! "

India the first to touchdown on the south pole of the moon. It is also the fourth country after US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon.

