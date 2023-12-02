'Proud moment for me': Ananya Panday on representing India at Red Sea Film Festival

ANI

Mumbai, December 2

Actor Ananya Panday represented India at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The 'Dream Girl 2' star also attended Vanity Fair's Women in Cinema panel.

Sharing her excitement about attending the festival, Ananya Panday said in a statement, "It's an honour to be part of an esteemed festival such as the Red Sea International Film Festival. Representing India on this platform is a proud moment for me."

Here's a picture of Ananya Panday at the festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

The third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival commenced November 30 with the world premiere of Dubai-based Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri's fantasy 'HWJN' and a glitzy red carpet featuring Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrmann, and a slew of Arabic stars besides Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh, as per Variety.

Held in the auditorium of Jeddah's Ritz Carlton hotel, the opening ceremony reaffirmed this year's festival theme of 'Your story, your festival' given that Jeddah, is also the city where 'HWJN,' the opener, is set.

The festival will conclude on December 9.

Notably, Ananya will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

She will be soon making her digital debut with the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'.

#Mumbai