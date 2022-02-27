They bash the bad guys on screen and take care of the poor in real life. Meet the true heroes of Bollywood...

Mona

From the ability to earn to the desire to give, many a Bollywood celeb has played the true hero by setting up charities for different causes. If Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation works towards rehabilitation of acid attack victims; Mika Singh’s Divine Touch aims at providing education, healthcare and livelihood for the underprivileged. Priyanka Chopra’s Foundation strives to serve sick children with Child Life Service programmes. Celebs have lived their part in leading from the front. Throughout the pandemic, many NGOs came to the aid of society to deal with the unprecedented times. Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation, Salman Khan’s Being Human, Deepika Padukone’s Live Love Laugh assisted and supported along with many other NGOs to tide over physical, financial and mental issues.

Lend a hand, earn support

Actor Pranitaa Pandit along with Rachna Puri and Sahil Seth started Prasara last year. This non-profit organisation has been working for abandoned children and senior citizens. Prasara provides financial, academic and medical help. “There is much space for leisure activities, gardening, games, grooming, and other resources required for children and senior citizens to make them feel at home. They also engage themselves in community development and self-sufficiency,” says Pranitaa.

Though she respects the philosophy, Ek haath daan de toh doosre haath ko pata nahi chalna chahiye, Pranitaa feels the need to talk about her project. She says, “I feel it is right to speak about Prasara. When we are showing off things that are of no use then why not showcase our good deeds? That would motivate people to do good work.”

Spread joy & smiles

‘Everyone Can Dream’ is actor-singer Diljott’s foundation Dream Buds Foundation’s tagline that aims to encourage and support the underprivileged to realise their dreams. “I studied public policy from Harvard University, USA; International Development from UBC, Canada; Masters in Human Rights from Panjab University, Chandigarh and also did a Post-Graduate course in NGO Management, professionally equipping myself for this field because I always had a philanthropic vision.”

The Foundation has been supporting the underprivileged since 2019. “I feel fortunate that through the Foundation, we have an opportunity to be at a service of those who need us.”

On this World NGO Day, she says, “I like to recognise the efforts of all the non-profit organisations towards serving the humanity. I also urge everyone to contribute their bit in whatever way they can – sparing time, spending financial resources, putting in efforts or even sharing some smiles.”

Wiping out tears

Actor Somy Ali founded No More Tears (NMT) in 2007. Growing up amid domestic violence, she had this mission to rescue and assist victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. “I did not want others to go through the trauma I and my mother endured.”

Fifteen years on, No More Tears, based in Miami, is saving lives every single day locally and globally. One of the recent victims was in fact a girl from Chandigarh who was in an abusive marriage in the US. “Abuse is cyclical and by removing the children at young age from these horrific environments, NMT is breaking the pattern. Thus, a girl child will know that being abused is not normal and the same goes for a young boy,” says Somy.

Community building is the key

Actor Alankrita Sahai has set up Anup Yaduvansh Sahai Foundation to honour her late father and grandfather. Her parents would teach kids, play board games or badminton with them, gift them clothes and provide them with groceries. “During Covid, my parents paid rent for those who could not afford to pay. They believe in kindness,” says the actor, who is in the process of setting up the Foundation. “Community building is the key. I hope that our NGO gets an opportunity to open the door for the oppressed.”