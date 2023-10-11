Pulkit Samrat seeks blessings at the Golden Temple as 'Fukrey 3' crosses Rs 100 crore globally

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat paid a visit to the historical Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday to express gratitude for the resounding success of his latest film Fukrey 3, which reached Rs 100 crore worldwide. He was accompanied by Kriti Kharbanda.

Pulkit shared a series of pictures on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as #Fukrey3 surpasses Rs 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty. May Wahe Guru always watch over us. A big cheers to the incredible team of #Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours.”

