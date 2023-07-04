 Pulkit Samrat shares glimpses from 'Fukrey 3' dubbing session : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Pulkit Samrat shares glimpses from 'Fukrey 3' dubbing session

Pulkit Samrat shares glimpses from 'Fukrey 3' dubbing session

'Fukrey 3' also stars Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi

Pulkit Samrat shares glimpses from 'Fukrey 3' dubbing session

Pulkit Samrat during the dubbing session of 'Fukrey 3'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 4

Actor Pulkit Samrat, on Tuesday, shared a few glimpses from the dubbing session of his upcoming comedy film 'Fukrey 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "From script to sound. Fortunate enough to be working with the best team possible! Little details make a major impact!! #Fukrey3 coming soon!" 

In the picture, the 'Sanam Re' actor could be seen posing inside a dubbing studio in a black t-shirt.

Check it out:

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi star in 'Fukrey 3'.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"So excited for #fukrey3 coming soonnnnn...," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Omg!!! Excitement is really in the air now!! Can't wait." 'Fukrey 3' is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Ali, earlier issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with 'Mirzapur 3' season.

"So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to," Ali said.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in future. "I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added.

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for 'Fukrey 3'.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7--was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and now it will hit the theatres on December 1.

#Manjot Singh #Pankaj Tripathi #Pulkit Samrat #richa chadha #Varun Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

6
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

8
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

9
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

10
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

MP shocker: Video of man peeing on tribal labourer goes viral

Video shows man urinating on tribal youth in MP; police invoke NSA

Opposition Congress claimed that the accused was linked to t...


Cities

View All

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Tomato soars to Rs 150 a kg in Delhi, household budgets take a hit

Pakistani woman held in Greater Noida sent to 14-day judicial custody, her 4 kids to stay with her: Police

Days after AAP’s ‘in-principle’ support to UCC, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP over the issue

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue