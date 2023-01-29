Pune Highway: Amit Sadh writes, 'bahut time se mann kar raha hae ki bolu...'

ANI
Mumbai, January 29
Amit Sadh has finished shooting for 'Pune Highway'.
On Saturday, Amit took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.
"IT'S A WRAP !! FOR #PUNEHIGHWAY..Bahut time se mann kar raha hae ki bolu - See you at the movies..So from all of us with love to all of you - See you at the movies," he wrote.
Amit also dropped a picture from the sets.
The image shows him walking on a road with his co-star Jim Sarbh.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
In November 2022, Amit announced the project writing, "A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway cross fades from an award- winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co -direct this fabulous drama-thriller." "With a powerhouse of talent @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal @manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak @swapniilsa and more. Through the magical lens of @ @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all. Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production @tyyproductions partner on this exciting new film. Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery; Pune Highway," he added.
Rahul da Cunha has created 'Pune Highway'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...