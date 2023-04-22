Puneet Issar to play the role of Bhanupratap in Vanshaj

Sony SAB’s upcoming show Vanshaj is a blend of family drama, political intrigue and the cunning dynamics of a business family. The plot revolves around the lives of the affluent and powerful members of the business empire, highlighting their flaws and imperfections despite their prosperity.

Puneet Issar, a seasoned actor, is fully prepared to take on the pivotal role in Vanshaj. He said, “The character spoke to me on a personal level due to his values and perspectives on life. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey.”