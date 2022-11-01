Puneeth Rajkumar honoured posthumously; Rajinikanth, Jr NTR join CM Bommai at Karnataka Ratna ceremony

ANI

Bengaluru, November 1

South actors Rajinikanth and Jr NTR joined Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at an event here on Tuesday to honour late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

The event was held on the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava.

Chief Minister Bommai shared a video of the ceremony in which is seen sharing the stage with Rajinikanth and Jr NTR.

The award ceremony took place on the steps of Vidhana Souda.

Despite heavy rainfall, a large number of people attended the award ceremony.

Rajinikanth donned a simple white kurta pyjama, whereas Jr NTR opted for a white shirt and black jeans.

The Chief Minister had announced earlier that the state government has decided to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1.

"A committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner," Bommai had told the media.

The Chief Minister had also paid rich tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary. "His death has left a deep void in Kannada cinema. A multi faceted personality, he was a wonderful actor, playback singer, television presenter & producer. In our hearts forever Appu!" he said in a tweet.

The prestigious award has been conferred only nine times earlier.

The Karnataka Ratna was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade in 2009 for his social service. Apart from him, Puneeth's father Dr Rajkumar was among the first recipients of the state's highest civilian award in 1992 for his work in the entertainment industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year on October 29 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer.

