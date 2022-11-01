 Puneeth Rajkumar honoured posthumously; Rajinikanth, Jr NTR join CM Bommai at Karnataka Ratna ceremony : The Tribune India

Puneeth Rajkumar honoured posthumously; Rajinikanth, Jr NTR join CM Bommai at Karnataka Ratna ceremony

The event was held on the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava

Puneeth Rajkumar honoured posthumously; Rajinikanth, Jr NTR join CM Bommai at Karnataka Ratna ceremony

Rajinikanth with Karnataka CM Bommai at the event. ANI



ANI

Bengaluru, November 1

South actors Rajinikanth and Jr NTR joined Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at an event here on Tuesday to honour late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

The event was held on the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava.

Chief Minister Bommai shared a video of the ceremony in which is seen sharing the stage with Rajinikanth and Jr NTR.

The award ceremony took place on the steps of Vidhana Souda.

Despite heavy rainfall, a large number of people attended the award ceremony.

Rajinikanth donned a simple white kurta pyjama, whereas Jr NTR opted for a white shirt and black jeans.

The Chief Minister had announced earlier that the state government has decided to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1.

"A committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner," Bommai had told the media.

The Chief Minister had also paid rich tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary. "His death has left a deep void in Kannada cinema. A multi faceted personality, he was a wonderful actor, playback singer, television presenter & producer. In our hearts forever Appu!" he said in a tweet.

The prestigious award has been conferred only nine times earlier.

The Karnataka Ratna was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade in 2009 for his social service. Apart from him, Puneeth's father Dr Rajkumar was among the first recipients of the state's highest civilian award in 1992 for his work in the entertainment industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year on October 29 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer.

#CM Bommai #Jr NTR #Karnataka Ratna #Puneeth Rajumar #Rajinikanth

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters of Lakhbir Landa's group nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Lifestyle

Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Kantara to hit OTT space

5
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

6
Punjab

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

7
Nation

Steel Man of India Jamshed Irani passes away at 86

8
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

9
Haryana

Karnal: Paddy scamsters use scooter, car numbers

10
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs write identical letters to Health Minister, push for indicted official’s transfer

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi meets victims at hospital after inspecting mishap site

Officials briefed PM about rescue operations at site where 1...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters of Lakhbir Landa's group nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Sixth gangster is absconding

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station in Amritsar: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

SGPC honours kin of Guru Nanak's contemporary Rai Bular in Pakistan

Amritsar: Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Paddy residue burning: Agriculture Dept staff allege vendetta

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters of Lakhbir Landa's group nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Jalandhar: Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, Nawanshahar DC tells namberdars

Sacrilege bid: Unhappy Phagwara residents protest

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada