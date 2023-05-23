Punit Sharma's music album Pyar Vich Pagla released

Punit Sharma’s music album Pyar Vich Pagla from music company AndPlayit, has been released. Punit has given his voice to the song, which has been directed by Colossus. Music is given by Gourov Dasgupta and lyrics are by Rajesh Manthan.
The music is a blend of Punjabi and Hindi. While talking about the album, Punit says, “Pyar Vich Pagla takes listeners on an exciting musical journey that blends melody and dance beats. It navigates a wide spectrum of emotions. I’m eager to see how the audience responds to this.”
