'Punjabans' Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon set #sistergoals as they give fans sneak peek into their outings

ANI

Mumbai, July 18

Actor Kriti Sanon has dropped pictures with her sister Nupur Sanon giving major sibling goals.

Kriti took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to post a string of pictures from their recent outings. She captioned the first picture, "And our trip begins!! @kritisanon. #Punjabans."

Kriti can be seen in a olive green hoodie while Nupur is dressed in a white top. In the second picture, Kriti poster her solo picture in which she was showing her back to the camera. She captioned the post, "Vacay-Unplug-Reboot."

Recently, Kriti started her own production company named Blue Butterfly Films. Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganpath -Part 1', 'The Crew' starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. She was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas.

Nupur, on the other hand, was last seen in a comical series 'Pop Kaun'. She will also be seen in the film 'Noorani Chehra'. It is a romantic comedy, directed by Navaniat Singh. Neeta Shah, Aarushi Malhotra, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Nandini Sharma, and Bharatkumar Shah have backed the project.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a part of the film. The team wrapped up the film in April this last year.

