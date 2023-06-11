Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Chandigarh, June 11
Just a week before of his birthday, famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. He was 48.
Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials.
He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing commercial voiceover in New Delhi and Mumbai for couple of years.
In 1987 he got the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy's TV Serial 'Buniyaad', which laid his foundation in the Mumbai film and television industry.
After 'Buniyaad' he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were 'Yugandhar', 'Lakshman Rekha', 'Nishana', 'Vishvaatma', 'Khoon Bhari Mang' and 'Azad Desh Ke Ghulam', besides serials like 'Junoon', 'Panther', 'Ghutan', 'Kismat' and 'Noorjahaan'.
Saddened over Dhillon's demise, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that it is a big loss to the world of Indian cinema.
"His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans," he tweeted.
