 Punjabi actresses Sonam Bajwa and Tania, who play lead roles in Godday Godday Chaa, say the film drives home a powerful message : The Tribune India

Punjabi actresses Sonam Bajwa and Tania, who play lead roles in Godday Godday Chaa, say the film drives home a powerful message

Punjabi actresses Sonam Bajwa and Tania, who play lead roles in Godday Godday Chaa, say the film drives home a powerful message


Sheetal

e have often heard the term Godday Godday Chaa in Punjabi language, but now there is film titled the same! Sonam Bajwa and Tania essay the lead roles in this female-centric movie, while actors Gitaz Bindrakhia and Gurjazz star opposite them.

Ask the actors if they were nervous about being newbies on the sets and Gitaz says, “While I had known Tania already, I met Sonam on the sets itself. We enjoyed shooting together. I think there’s nothing like male or female-centric films.”

Personal note

Sonam shares that the film tells a story about how ladies were denied many trivial things, such as going in a baraat for a marriage, “While growing up, my father didn’t let me eat non-vegetarian food as he believed my future in-laws would not like it. So, I could easily relate to one of the scenes in the film where the lady of the house wanted to enjoy chicken! But the most emotional scene for me was when small girls were shooed away from being a part of a baarat.”

Director Vijay Kumar Arora has two scripts on the same topic, but chose the one by Jagdeep Sidhu. He says, “It’s a film that talks about old customs and misogynistic practices. In fact, they are still prevalent in some villages of Punjab as well as other states. So, we hope to send a message home.”

Gurjazz, who has worked with the director for the first time, shares, “I was probably the most notorious on the sets. I had fun working with Vijay sir. Everybody was like family. We shot for the film in Sri Ganganagar and it was all amazing.”

Changing contours

Tania’s character is that of a girl who has a different mind-set from those of others in the family and the village. She shares, “After working in this movie, I feel very proud that I am a woman of the new generation. I would never have been able to survive these biases and stereotypes. But, of course, things are changing.”

Sonam and Tania last shared screen space in Guddiyan Patole in 2019. So, have they rekindled their bond through this one? Sonam explains, “It has been a long time since Guddiyan Patole. We, as humans and artistes, have grown so much and saw those changes in each other. To say we picked up from where we left would be wrong, but we acknowledged each other’s journey and bonded like sisters on and off the sets.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

3
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

4
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

5
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

8
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

10
Nation

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 legislators to take oath as Karnataka ministers today

The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Leh: Hundreds of tourists stranded due to heavy snow from Changla Axis

Leh: Hundreds of tourists stranded at Changla Top following heavy snow

Several vehicles, including taxis and private cars, especial...

Woman Naxalite, BSF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

Woman Naxalite, BSF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

The personnel belonging to BSF's 178th battalion and Kanker ...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30