Punjabi by heart

Have you made any specific preparations for your character Ranjha?

Being a Punjabi myself, embodying a Punjabi character on-screen came naturally to me. Given my familiarity with the dialect and pronunciations, slipping into the character was a seamless process. Considering Ranjha’s upbringing as an orphan in a gurudwara, I am infusing a certain restrained, respectful, strong and silent kind of body language and mannerisms to authentically portray the character. I am committed to doing justice to this role.

You visited Amritsar and Chandigarh for outdoor shoots, tell us about your experience of shooting in the there.

Amritsar and Chandigarh hold a special place in my heart. Each visit to these places brings immense joy to me. During my time shooting for the show, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. From engaging with the media to indulging in shopping and relishing local delicacies, every moment was memorable. I feel incredibly fortunate to have visited the Golden Temple before filming my first scene for the show. It all seemed serendipitous!

How would you describe your bond with everyone, particularly Tanisha Mehta on the sets Ikk Kudi Punjab Di?

Tanisha and I immediately connected on the very first day, and it wasn’t just with her but also with all our fellow co-stars. The enthusiasm and joy we shared marked the beginning of this exciting new journey.

What do you want audiences to pick as a message from this show?

Every woman, at some stage of her life or the other, goes through trying circumstances that she must learn to navigate and overcome. Heer’s story is one of drawing from one’s inner strength and bouncing back. My character Ranjha will be the rock-solid friend standing by Heer’s side and helping her sail through the obstacles that come her way. Such narratives of resilience have the ability to inspire.

This is the second time you are playing the role of a Punjabi man wearing a turban, how does it feel?

I love portraying a Punjabi character on-screen, as it allows me to wear a turban, which I consider to be a true blessing. I am grateful that my characters allow people to learn more about Punjabi culture. In fact, for Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, we have shot many scenes in the beautiful cities — Chandigarh and Amritsar, this not only made me feel more connected to my roots but also allowed me to experience the rich heritage of our land.

Describe your most challenging role to date.

Every role is challenging because it requires lots of preparation to it. If the preparation is not up to the mark then the justice has not been served to the character.

What would you want to say to your fans out there?

My fans have been very supportive and have showered with their love upon me. Whatever I am today is all because of them. I am sure this time as well they will provide their blessings.

