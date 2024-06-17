Punjabi cinema getting good recognition in the country: Ammy Virk

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk says the representation of Punjab and its people is changing for the better in cinema and pop culture, whether it’s the success of a film like ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ or the international popularity of an artist like Diljit Dosanjh.

Through web series like ‘CAT’, ‘Kohrra’, ‘Tabbar’, and ‘Chamak’ and most recently, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, fronted by Dosanjh, many filmmakers have trained their lens at Punjab or the stories set in the state.

Virk, who stars in the new film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ with Sonam Bajwa and Ajay Hooda, said he hopes content from Punjab continues to gain popularity across India.

“It’s a good thing (the increased representation of Punjab in content). Earlier, Punjabis were depicted as funny characters, whether it was Bollywood or Punjabi films... Now in Mumbai, if they want a Punjabi character, they try to bring an artist from Punjab...

“Our Punjabi cinema is growing day by day. It’s also getting good recognition in India. We hope more people see us, our culture, our people and the entire flavour of Punjab spreads across the world,” Virk told PTI in an interview here.

The singer said someone else was supposed to do ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ but when Dosanjh boarded the Imtiaz Ali directorial, he did a great job both as an actor and musician.

“Right now, Diljit paaji is international. In another two-three years, not just in India, he will be the biggest artist of Asia, because it is a huge thing that 50-60 thousand people are turning up for your concerts in Canada,” Virk said, referring to the ongoing North American leg of Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’.

Bajwa, known for films such as ‘Sardaar Ji 2’, ‘Carry on Jatta 2’ and ‘Honsla Rakh’, said Punjabi characters have always been an important part of Bollywood through the cinema backed by production banner Yash Raj Films.

The actor said audiences too have been accepting the Punjabi culture, particularly its music, which is popular across the country.

“(But) this barrier of language, the line is blurring. Now because of OTT, so many stories are coming out and people are loving it. There are series like ‘Kohrra’, which was fully Punjabi. A lot of people have watched it although there were no big actors. It’s all about the story getting accepted beyond the language which is happening and is a very good thing.

“It is a proud thing that such films, such stories of Punjab and its music are coming forward. There are so many people whose stories deserve to be made on a national level that are from Punjab,” Bajwa added.

