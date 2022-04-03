Punjabi film Galwakdi, starring Tarsem Jassar and Wamiqa Gabbi, promises a joyride with loads of fun and banter

Sheetal

Promotion days are back for the Pollywood industry! Ahead of the release of Punjabi romantic comedy film, Galwakdi, the cast is busy making appearances to promote long-awaited project with pomp and show. If on Thursday the makers held a press conference in City Beautiful, then the following days they held a meet and greet in popular malls of Amritsar and Mohali. Tarsem Jassar and Wamiqa Gabbi play the lead in the film, written and directed by Sharan Art. The supporting cast includes BN Sharma, Raghveer Boli, Rupinder Rupi, Seema Kaushal and Harby Sangha.

Clean slate

Tarsem Jassar is playing Jagteshwar, a man who is mighty obsessed with cleanliness. The trailer leaves you with a feeling that the film’s script is the result of the pandemic, but Tarsem clears the air, “Our film was in post production stage in 2020. We had to wait two long years to release it. But I am a strong believer of fate.”

As Jagteshwar’s OCD makes his whole family suffer, including his father, played by BN Sharma, Wamiqa Gabbi steps in as a breath of fresh air to change the boring disciplined family. Ask Tarsem, how’s the actress in real life and he says, “Just like her character in the film, she is a fun person to be around. Our shooting schedule in the UK did not feel like work, it was more of a ‘workation’. The only hassle was the weather, as it was rainy season and there were a lot of delays.”

The Rabb Da Radio actor says that the subject of his upcoming film Mastaane was close to his heart. He adds, “I am not going to disclose its genre or what the film is about, but I am sure it will become a reference point for Punjabi industry.”

On multitasking, the actor-singer holds an opinion that it’s better to focus on one thing at a time. He adds, “It’s not that I cannot do music while I am shooting or vice-versa. I just don’t do it because I don’t feel the need to. I just released my EP; it has the new kind of hip-hop music, which has five songs. I write whenever I am not shooting. But for films, you have a different mindset and work on your character. Both the passions are equally demanding, so it’s better to give individual time according to your mood and vibe.”

No stress

On the other hand, BN Sharma is excited to see how audience will react to his father-son chemistry with Tarsem. What brings out a different flavour in a role he has played too many times? He responds, “The stories and nature of characters are more or less the same, so I stress upon how other characters will affect the way I emote through my role.” On the competition and uncertainties in the pandemic, BN believes in the will of god and pays no heed to work-related stress or competition. In fact, he has no aspiration to reinvent himself as producer, writer or director. “I am content to be an actor and satisfied with what I am able to do. Trying too many things will make me greedy, which I am not,” he adds.