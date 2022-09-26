Pure Punjabis: Harrdy Sandhu, Parineeti Chopra speak in mother tongue, bond over music, food on 'Code Name Tiranga' set

Mumbai, September 26

Actress Parineeti Chopra said that she and her co-star Harrdy Sandhu connected the very second they met on set and even spoke in their mother tongue all the time. She added that it was music and food that broke the ice between them.

She said: "Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are - music and food." She said that it has been a treat to work with Harrdy.

"He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together."

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, 'Code Name Tiranga' will release in theatres on October 14.

IANS

#Harrdy Sandhu #parineeti chopra