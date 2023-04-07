Pushpa 2: teaser on Allu Arjun birthday

Pushpa 2 creators share a quick look at the movie, as fans wait for the trailer. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance, is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.
Sharing the promo video, the team wrote, “#WhereIsPushpa? The search ends soon! The Hunt before the Rule Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM #PushpaTheRule”.
Allu Arjun will celebrate his birthday on April 8 and this teaser is going to be a birthday treat for his fans.
Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya, and others. The film is slated to hit screens in 2024.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year