'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to release worldwide on August 15 next year

Hyderabad, September 11
Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule” will hit the theatres worldwide next year on August 15, the makers announced Monday.
Directed by Sukumar, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” follows the first installment “Pushpa 1: The Rise”, which sets up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the release date of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Mark the Date... 15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide Pushpa Raj is coming back to conquer the box office,” the post read.
The announcement comes weeks after lead star Arjun won the best actor National Award for “Pushpa 1: The Rise”. The actor also shared the release date of the film on social media.
August 15th 2024!!!#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/YHynsXLPB4— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2023
Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who also won the National Award for best music direction (songs) for the part one, will be returning for the sequel as well.
Arjun’s first look from the upcoming film was unveiled earlier this year on the occasion of his 41st birthday.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
Actors Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh round out the cast.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colombo run feast: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli hit centuries; India score 356 for 2 against Pakistan
50 overs a side contest after match resumes on reserve day
India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court
In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invali...
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court sends case against Jagdish Tytler to district judge for further hearing
A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Ty...