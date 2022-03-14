Pushpa, 83 set for a television premiere on March 20

Two hit movies of 2021 – Pushpa: The Rise and 83 — are set to clash on small screen! On Saturday, the makers announced that Pushpa: The Rise would have the much-awaited satellite premiere on Sunday, March 20. The action entertainer will be aired on Dhinchak TV at 8 pm. Interestingly, 83, starring Ranveer Singh, will also have its world television premiere on the same day. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, will air on Star Gold at 8 pm. Both the films had a tough fight at the ticket window as 83 released a week after Pushpa: The Rise, on December 24.

With Pushpa: The Rise winning the theatrical round from 83, it now remains to be seen if it also manages to steal the thunder from the sports film on television. Producer Manish Shah in an earlier interaction had said, “Television premiere of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise will all break all records. My target is to break the television viewership records of Laxmii (2020). It was the most viewed film of 2021-22.”