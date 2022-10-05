Pushpa Impossible team visits Ahmedabad for Navaratri festivities

Sony SAB’s Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) recently visited Ahmedabad to celebrate the joyous festival of Navaratri along with her sons Ashwin (Naveen Pandita) and Chirag (Darshan Gurjar) and daughter Rashi (Deshna Dugad), her daughter-in-law Deepti (Garima Parihar) and Chirag’s friend Prarthana (Indraxi Kanjilal) along with the producer JD Majethia.
This is Pushpa Impossible team’s second visit to the city since the show’s launch event.
The cast and crew went to various pandals around the city to experience the grand festivities in the land of Garba. The cast not only interacted with the audience on stage, but also mingled with the crowd. They also performed Garba with the crowd.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...