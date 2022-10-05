Pushpa Impossible team visits Ahmedabad for Navaratri festivities

Sony SAB’s Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) recently visited Ahmedabad to celebrate the joyous festival of Navaratri along with her sons Ashwin (Naveen Pandita) and Chirag (Darshan Gurjar) and daughter Rashi (Deshna Dugad), her daughter-in-law Deepti (Garima Parihar) and Chirag’s friend Prarthana (Indraxi Kanjilal) along with the producer JD Majethia.

This is Pushpa Impossible team’s second visit to the city since the show’s launch event.

The cast and crew went to various pandals around the city to experience the grand festivities in the land of Garba. The cast not only interacted with the audience on stage, but also mingled with the crowd. They also performed Garba with the crowd.