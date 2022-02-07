‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun roasted by fans for mocking South cinema in his new food advt; tell him ‘don’t forget your roots’

Chandigarh, February 7
When you are a superstar, you face the love and wrath of audience with an equal ratio.
Just recently, South Indian superstar Allu Arjun was roasted by fans online for mocking South cinema in his new food delivery app advertisement. The Pushpa star’s latest advertisement for the food delivery app has not gone down well with the fans. Although, the advt was all for fun, but the fans were offended as it reflected on how movies in South are made apparently.
manasu korithe, thaggedele! 🔥 @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/i30UGZEQKD— zomato (@zomato) February 4, 2022
The video has Allu punching some goons, when one of them asked if he could make him fall faster.
Allu jokingly replies: “It’s south cinema. This is how we do it.” The goon replies that he is craving Gongura Mutton and the restaurant will close by the time he falls on the floor. Allu Arjun replies , “Gongura Mutton or anything else, Zomato is there for you”.
The advertisement ends with his Pushpa dialogues and his famous gestures. “Manasu korithe, thaggedele (when your heart desires, don’t just settle)”.
Below are the reactions:
Shameful #zomato @alluarjun— Kumar (@megafan_kumar) February 4, 2022
Cheap comments on South Cinema...
just a "fake" hit in North & you're trolling south movies? don't forget your roots Mr. @alluarjun— • (@urstrulyssmb__) February 4, 2022
The one who is responsible for the popularity of TFI is ridiculed and the one who shames the entire South movie industries is hailed 🥲#Prabhas #Zomato— SwathiRules (@RulesSwathi) February 4, 2022
@alluarjun is in a place from where he should take responsibility while doing ad.— NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) February 4, 2022
Demeaning a whole industry for the sake of money is just shame.
Please stop ruining the name of south industry .
South industry needs sorry from zomato and #Alluarjun#AlluArjun #Zomato
