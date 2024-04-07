‘Pushpa: The Rule’ poster unveils Allu Arjun’s menacing look

ANI

Mumbai, April 7

With less than a day left for the much-awaited teaser launch of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ the makers have unveiled a fresh poster from the movie, showing Allu Arjun in a unique and intimidating role.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the teaser, the makers on Sunday revealed its brand-new poster.

In the poster, Allu Arjun appears as Pushpa Raj, seated on a unique throne crafted from gold. Flames rise from the top of the throne, echoing Pushpa Raj's iconic line “Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva?! Firee!” (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!).

In the fiery backdrop, Pushpa’s weapon of choice, the axe or two axes, is prominently displayed. Interestingly, this flaming symbol with the two axes has also become Pushpa's logo, visible on the containers behind him.

Allu Arjun embodies the menacing character of Pushpa Raj with a coloured streak in his hair, stylish sunglasses, and adorned with various pieces of jewellery. The presence of the axe suggests that Pushpa has fully embraced the path of violence.

In the sequel, Pushpa’s eccentricity has increased notably, evident from his flashy shirt, boxers, and Kolhapuri chappals.

Returning as Pushpa's aide is Jagadeesh Prathap, reprising his role as Keshava.

The teaser for ‘Pushpa 2’ is set to release on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8, at 11:07 am.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai