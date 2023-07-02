ZEE TV is all set to present a new drama that explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamics.

Produced by Studio LSD Productions and starring Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti is all set to premiere on July 3 and will air every day from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm on Zee TV.

Arjun says, “Getting a chance to play a character like Shiv, which is beautifully written, is an opportunity that I couldn’t let go of. That’s actually one of the major reasons why I took up a fiction show after a gap of four years. The love and excitement shown by our fans is proof of the anticipation surrounding the show, and I can’t wait to take them on an epic journey through the show.” Nikki says, “It’s a privilege for me to be a part of this beautiful tale of love and healing, which I believe will find a place in everyone’s heart. I’ve had a wonderful time with the cast and crew, and we have all developed a great rapport in a short span of time. Shakti’s character has been very well written, and I have had the utmost creative satisfaction while shooting for this show. It’s heartwarming to see the excitement for the show, and we can’t wait to present it to all our fans and followers.”