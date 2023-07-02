ZEE TV is all set to present a new drama that explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamics.
Produced by Studio LSD Productions and starring Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti is all set to premiere on July 3 and will air every day from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm on Zee TV.
Arjun says, “Getting a chance to play a character like Shiv, which is beautifully written, is an opportunity that I couldn’t let go of. That’s actually one of the major reasons why I took up a fiction show after a gap of four years. The love and excitement shown by our fans is proof of the anticipation surrounding the show, and I can’t wait to take them on an epic journey through the show.” Nikki says, “It’s a privilege for me to be a part of this beautiful tale of love and healing, which I believe will find a place in everyone’s heart. I’ve had a wonderful time with the cast and crew, and we have all developed a great rapport in a short span of time. Shakti’s character has been very well written, and I have had the utmost creative satisfaction while shooting for this show. It’s heartwarming to see the excitement for the show, and we can’t wait to present it to all our fans and followers.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
88 people have been killed in accidents on the Expressway si...
Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled
DC seeks reports on the inspection of these firms from SDMs ...
Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment
Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the...
Shootout outside UP jail: Assailant accidentally killed by accomplice
Jail guard, police constable suffer injuries in the shootout
Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors
Residents ask government to reject the report