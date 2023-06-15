Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii and Junooniyatt get new time slots

Colors’ shows Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii and Junooniyatt will get new time slots. From June 19, Junooniyatt will air at 9 pm and Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii will air at 10 pm on Monday to Friday.

Sharing her thoughts about the new time slot for Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii, producer Ektaa R Kapoor says, “We at Balaji Telefilms are overwhelmed by the unwavering love and support Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii has received since its premiere. The entire team is thrilled to secure the coveted 10 pm time slot, a time that has proven to be incredibly fortunate for our shows. We have poured our hearts into creating a captivating and endearing story that resonates with the audience. With this new time slot, we hope to touch even more hearts and souls.”

Commenting on the new time slot for Junooniyatt, producers Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey say, “Junooniyatt is one of our special projects that has garnered abundant love from the viewers. All of us at Dreamiyata Entertainment thank the audience for their support and appreciation.”